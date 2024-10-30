Ecofinity Atomix standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1782.35% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net profit of Ecofinity Atomix rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1782.35% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.400.344.535.880.330.080.330.080.250.08

