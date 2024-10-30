Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 42.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 29.08 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries rose 42.47% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 29.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.0829.37 -1 OPM %9.907.12 -PBDT2.872.03 41 PBT2.781.95 43 NP2.081.46 42

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

