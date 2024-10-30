Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 42.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 29.08 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries rose 42.47% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 29.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.0829.379.907.122.872.032.781.952.081.46

