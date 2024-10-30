Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.34%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.34% at 1982.85 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Den Networks Ltd rose 5.91%, Tips Music Ltd gained 3.52% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd added 3.17%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 10.00% over last one year compared to the 27.58% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.32% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.51% to close at 24340.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.53% to close at 79942.18 today.

