Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net Loss of Salem Erode Investments reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.940.92 2 4.094.00 2 OPM %-51.0648.91 -16.1446.75 - PBDT-1.130.06 PL -0.890.32 PL PBT-1.51-0.07 -2057 -1.76-0.09 -1856 NP-1.53-0.10 -1430 -1.82-0.10 -1720

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

