Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.43% to Rs 1856.91 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 16.49% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.43% to Rs 1856.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2789.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1856.912789.2632.6135.17-10.57355.29-46.27319.31128.41110.23

