Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 20.19% to Rs 52.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 773.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 698.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.773.22698.918.888.3568.2155.2964.7452.5552.9944.09

