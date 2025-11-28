Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.26% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.9653.2943.4736.55-4.68-24.08-9.54-28.84-11.08-28.84

