Western Conglomerate reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Western Conglomerate reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.04% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.1413.65-14.004.03-1.280.55-1.280.55-1.280.49

