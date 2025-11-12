EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 54.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.96% to Rs 254.59 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 54.27% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.96% to Rs 254.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.254.59166.4443.5247.67106.5976.6575.5855.6744.6328.93

