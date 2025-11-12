Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 180.38 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 26.30% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 180.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.180.38163.4111.7211.8117.8615.4713.7111.3112.399.81

