Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 21.68% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.5854.5814.6213.899.327.237.395.905.504.52

