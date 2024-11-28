Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 1.17%

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 0.59% over last one month compared to 1.65% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.17% drop in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 1.17% today to trade at Rs 4865.35. The BSE Auto index is down 0.57% to quote at 52843.07. The index is down 1.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 0.86% and Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 0.77% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 32.58 % over last one year compared to the 19.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 593 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17682 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5104.5 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3564 on 24 Jan 2024.

