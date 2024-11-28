Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Spikes 7.41%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.11%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has lost 23.67% over last one month compared to 6.91% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.17% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rose 7.41% today to trade at Rs 710.25. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.11% to quote at 5733.35. The index is down 6.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 6.99% and Adani Power Ltd added 4.62% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 43.41 % over last one year compared to the 19.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1347.9 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 588.25 on 27 Nov 2024.

