Stock Alert: HUDCO, Natco Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon, Hathway Cable

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) for the development of 10-acre land parcel owned by Hudco in Noida, NBCC will handle the execution of the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 600 crore.

Natco Pharma has sold land with clear and marketable titles, covering approximately 14.4 acres in Telangana for Rs 116 crore, which includes certain infrastructure costs.

Ashoka Buildcon has submitted a bid for a project with Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran, and the accepted bid price for the project is Rs 193 crore.

Waaree Renewables Technologies has received a term sheet for the execution of EPC works for a ground-mounted solar PV project with a 2012.47 MWp DC capacity.

Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries board will meet on 2 December 2024 to decide on a proposal for raising funds by way of a preferential issue, private placement, or other means.

KEC International has received turnkey orders worth Rs 1,704 crore in its transmission and distribution business for the design, supply, and installation of 765 kV transmission lines and GIS substations from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Hathway Cables and Datacom has acquired the remaining 61.15% equity stake of Hathway Cable MCN Nanded (Hathway Nanded), a subsidiary of the company, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 11.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

