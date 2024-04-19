Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Sales rise 46.83% to Rs 485.33 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 46.43% to Rs 86.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.83% to Rs 485.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.13% to Rs 303.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 1599.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales485.33330.54 47 1599.671196.99 34 OPM %24.2423.96 -25.8623.45 - PBDT126.6084.74 49 447.38285.74 57 PBT116.4673.93 58 406.13246.46 65 NP86.9559.38 46 303.16188.15 61

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

