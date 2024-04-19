Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with Indus Towers

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with Indus Towers

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
For joint development of renewable energy projects

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Indus Towers (ITL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GOI's efforts towards carbon neutral economy. The MoU is to explore a joint development of grid connected Renewable Energy based Power Projects including Solar, Wind, Energy storage etc. and/or solutions thereof. Indus Towers aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio in a phased manner to Giga Watt scale capacity, for its business operations spread across the country, as a part of its Net Zero commitments

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

