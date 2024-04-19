Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prospects of manufacturing and services sectors also remain bright notes RBI Governor

Prospects of manufacturing and services sectors also remain bright notes RBI Governor

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das noted that Indian economy is growing at a robust pace with an average annual growth of 8 per cent during the last three years. India continues to be the fastest growing major economy in the world, supported by an upturn in investment cycle and revival in manufacturing. Services sector continues to grow at a strong pace, Das opined as per the Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting. The growth prospects of the Indian economy in 2024-25 look bright. Expectations of normal southwest monsoon in 2024 augur well for the agricultural sector and rural demand. Strengthening rural demand, along with rising consumer confidence and optimism on employment and income, are expected to boost private consumption. Prospects of the manufacturing and services sectors also remain bright. Upbeat business outlook of firms, healthy corporate and bank balance sheets, upturn in private capex cycle with capacity utilisation ruling above the long period average can be expected to give further boost to domestic investment activity.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

