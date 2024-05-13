Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 153.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 153.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 2004.26 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 153.92% to Rs 227.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 2004.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1872.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.29% to Rs 739.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 7478.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7275.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2004.261872.37 7 7478.017275.51 3 OPM %15.5310.29 -15.7610.14 - PBDT294.07151.75 94 1061.83536.60 98 PBT259.82121.08 115 937.30415.40 126 NP227.0889.43 154 739.89315.80 134

