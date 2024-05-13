IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.82% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 150.82% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.35% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 94.98% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.530.615.832.9914.3831.1517.3227.420.240.201.070.840.220.180.980.810.160.140.730.74

