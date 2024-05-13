Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 150.82% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 150.82% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.35% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 94.98% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.530.61 151 5.832.99 95 OPM %14.3831.15 -17.3227.42 - PBDT0.240.20 20 1.070.84 27 PBT0.220.18 22 0.980.81 21 NP0.160.14 14 0.730.74 -1

