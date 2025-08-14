Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 28.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 6.82 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 28.81% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.826.6416.5718.521.801.721.481.570.841.18

