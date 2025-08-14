Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 23.75 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.7526.367.0312.860.872.57-0.880.96-1.121.10

