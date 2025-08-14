Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.81% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net Loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 97.81% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.2858.43-15.63-15.54-3.38-11.53-5.26-13.44-5.26-9.51

