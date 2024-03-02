Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments Ltd Spurts 2.45%

Elgi Equipments Ltd gained 2.45% today to trade at Rs 698.95. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.82% to quote at 59323.75. The index is up 4.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Timken India Ltd increased 2% and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 73.5 % over last one year compared to the 25.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 13.78% over last one month compared to 4.65% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1356 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29476 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 703.4 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 416.5 on 29 Mar 2023.

