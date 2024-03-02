Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints to be watched

Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints to be watched

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Infosys: Infosys and PROG Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement that is expected to evolve and scale PROG Holdings technology operations as an integral part of the companys ongoing cloud- and AI-focused technology modernization and innovation efforts. The collaboration will enable PROG Holdings to take advantage of Infosys digital services, including cutting-edge technologies, which PROG Holdings believes will help it realize operational efficiencies, accelerate technology enhancements, and improve speed to market.

Axis Bank: The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term non-convertible debentures (Series-7). Base issue size of Rs. 1000 crore and green shoe option to retain over subscription of Rs. 3000 crore, thereby aggregating upto Rs. 4000 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hero MotoCorp: The company's sales rose to 468,410 units in February 2024 as compared to sales of 394,460 units in February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company's total production rose to 1,78,261 units in February 2024, as compared to 1,59,873 units in February 2023.

Asian Paints: The company has received the letter allotting the land admeasuring 166 acres (approx.) situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, for setting up the paint manufacturing facility, subject to such other approvals and clearances, as may be required.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a Franchise Agreement for upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan under the Companys brand- Keys Lite. The hotel will feature 68 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and other public areas and is expected to be operational in FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Hero MotoCorp, Mphasis, Indian Hotels, NMDC in spotlight

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Maruti Suzuki India records 14.59% growth in Feb sales

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins major orders from Ministry of Defence

Tata Motors Feb sales up 8%

Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

TVS Motor Company records 33% sales growth in Feb'24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story