Elgi Equipments set to launch new product on 08 Feb

Elgi Equipments is proposing to launch a new product to enhance efficiency of Air Compressors, Vacuum products and Blowers. The Company will be holding a global press conference on 08 February 2025, to talk about the intricate details of the technology involved in this product.

The product is still awaiting a name. It features a breakthrough system and technique designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of air compressors through dynamic capacity and demand balancing. This system incorporates advanced sensors, stabilizer valves, control algorithms, and real-time feedback mechanisms to optimize these functions. It substitutes the traditional systems that use variable frequency drives for this purpose to a greater extent. Additionally, the same system and technique can be applied to vacuum systems and blowers.

It is an electromechanical device that dynamically improves overall compressor efficiency by enabling real time demand balancing, reduces operational costs, and extends the lifespan of the Air Compressor/Vacuum/Blower's critical components.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News