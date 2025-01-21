Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 25,000-cr HDVC Project

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) said that it has secured prestigious Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order under on BOOT (build, own, operate and transfer) basis.

AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on 20 January 2025.

The project includes establishment of 6,000 MW HVDC system between Bhadla to Fatehpur (around 2400 ckm) along with 7500 MVA transmission capacity. The project will help evacuate 6 GW renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to demand centers of North India and to the national grid. AESL will deliver the project in 4.5 years.

The companys under execution order book stands at approximately Rs 54,761 crore and it will have 25,778 ckm of transmission lines and 84,186 MVA of transformation capacity.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL , said, By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in Indias decarbonization journey. We will be deploying latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact,

Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission (ATL)) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. It is the country's largest private transmission company, holding an operational portfolio of 28 projects and an under-implementation portfolio of nine transmission and nine smart meter projects with a cumulative transmission network of more than 20,509 circuit km (ckm).

The companys consolidated net profit surged 144.7% to Rs 674.96 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 275.88 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue form operations jumped 68.3% YoY to Rs 6,183.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.25% to Rs 813.65 on the BSE.

