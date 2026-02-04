Emami edges higher after Q3 PAT grows 14.5% YoY to Rs 319 crore

Emami advanced 4.04% to Rs 502.45 after the company reported 14.5% increase in consolidated to Rs 319.48 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,151.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 767.61 crore, up 8% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 345.05 crore, up by 14.5% from Rs 301.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The companys board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for the same is 10 February 2026 and the dividend shall be paid on or before 06 March 2026.