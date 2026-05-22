Embassy Developments Ltd has added 36.61% over last one month compared to 1.89% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd rose 0.63% today to trade at Rs 65. The BSE Realty index is up 0.84% to quote at 6102.66. The index is down 1.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd increased 0.41% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.71 % over last one year compared to the 7.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has added 36.61% over last one month compared to 1.89% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3388 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.9 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.38 on 02 Apr 2026.