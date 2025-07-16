Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs exclusive agreement with Sanofi India

To distribute and promote Emcure's oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Emcure) and Sanofi India (SIL) today entered into an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement for SIL's oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products in India, effective immediately.

Emcure will exclusively distribute and promote the Company's OAD range of products that include well-established brands like Amaryl and Cetapin. While SIL will continue to own and manufacture these brands across Sanofi's plants in India and internationally, Emcure will leverage its strengths to engage healthcare professionals and expand reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients who need them across all of India.

There will be no people transition from SIL to Emcure in this arrangement.