Sensex and Nifty inch ahead amid blurry global signals

Equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Tuesday, with the Nifty closing above the 25,200 mark. PSU banks and IT stocks attracted buying interest, while metal and pharma shares faced selling pressure. However, sentiment remained cautious amid renewed concerns over rising U.S. inflation and lingering uncertainty over trade tariffs.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 63.57 points or 0.08% to 82,634.48. The Nifty 50 index added 16.25 points or 0.06% to 25,212.05.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.10%), State Bank of India (up 1.81%) and Infosys (up 1.50%) boosted the indices.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,338 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 2.09% to 11.24. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.315 from the previous close of 6.312. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9500 compared with its close of 85.7625 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 97,441.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.57. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.31% to 4.477. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 24 cents or 0.35% to $68.47 a barrel. Global Markets: European market advanced on Wednesday despite the U.K.'s annual inflation rate stood at 3.6% in June, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), compared with 3.4% in May. Most Asian markets ended lower after US President Donald Trump claimed a preliminary trade deal with Indonesia, which surprisingly includes a 19% tariff on the countrys exports to the US.

Indonesias central bank cuts the benchmark rate by 25 bps to 5.25%. Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank would continue to observe room for more rate cuts, citing an expectation of low inflation through 2026, a stable rupiah and a bleak global economic outlook. Back in the US, stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday despite early gains in tech. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Dow tumbled 0.98%, while the Nasdaq eked out a modest 0.18% rise. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly touched record highs before retreating. June's consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected, reigniting concerns that fresh tariffs could add more heat to inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 2.7% year-on-year and climbed 0.3% between May and June. The data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on any rate cuts for now.

Tariff jitters were far from over. Trump doubled down Tuesday evening, confirming that his proposed 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports will kick in by month-end, alongside a broader package of trade levies. Earlier, he announced a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU. The European Union pushed back sharply and is reportedly preparing retaliatory tariffs on US products, including cars and alcohol. In earnings land, Wall Streets biggest banks kicked off the season with a bang. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all topped Q2 profit estimates, thanks to solid performance in both consumer and investment banking segments.

Stocks in Spotlight: State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1.81% after the lender announced that its Central Board has approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore through Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds in FY26. ITC Hotels surged 4.49% after the company reported 53.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.10 crore on a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 815.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. HDFC Bank ended almost flat after the lender announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 19 July 2025, to consider a special interim dividend and a bonus share issue.

HDB Financial Services slipped 3.13% after the company reported a 2.40% decline in net profit to Rs 567.70 crore, despite a 14.97% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,465.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25. HDFC Life Insurance Company shed 0.13% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 14.40% to Rs 546.46 crore on 15.63% increase in net premium income to Rs 14,466.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.76% after the company announced two major strategic agreements aimed at strengthening its presence in Indias electronics component ecosystem. In the first deal, the company signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51% stake in Q Tech India. Further, the company also entered into a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co. to form a joint venture in India. Under the proposed structure, Dixon will hold a 74% stake, while Chongqing will own 26%.

Network 18 Media & Investments jumped 13.18% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 516.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 74.65 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations tanked 4.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 430.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Onward Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit. The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 12.7 crore, while revenue from operations grew 4.6% to Rs 133.2 crore during the June 2025 quarter. Total revenue stood at Rs 135.6 crore, reflecting a 4.3% sequential and 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase. On a YoY basis, net profit surged 79.3%, backed by healthy margin expansion, consistent top-line growth, and operational efficiency. Profit before tax jumped 25.4% QoQ and 64.2% YoY to Rs 15.9 crore.

Geojit Financial Services tanked 7.53% after the company posted 37.81% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.68 crore on a 15.41% fell in total income to Rs 153.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 1.25%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 747.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.72% as against Rs 580.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 13.66% year on year to Rs 6,083.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Just Dial tumbled 4.95%. The company reported a 13.05% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 159.65 crore on a 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 297.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) fell 1.22% after the company announced that its chief financial officer, Mayank Gupta, has stepped down from his role, effective post business hours on 15 July 2025. Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 6.28% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 2,81,37,78,266 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on Wednesday (16 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 63.85 times.