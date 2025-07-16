Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.81%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.81%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.81% at 7267.2 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank added 2.43%, Punjab & Sind Bank gained 2.05% and Bank of Baroda rose 1.95%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.43% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.31% and Nifty IT index added 0.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 25212.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.08% to close at 82634.48 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Outward Foreign Direct Investment soars 86% on year in Jun-25

PNC Infratech emerges as L-1 bidder for 1200 MW solar power project

Geojit Financial slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Barometers end near flat line; Nifty closes above 25,200 mark

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story