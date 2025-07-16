Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.81%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.81% at 7267.2 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank added 2.43%, Punjab & Sind Bank gained 2.05% and Bank of Baroda rose 1.95%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 2.43% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 1.31% and Nifty IT index added 0.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 25212.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.08% to close at 82634.48 today.

