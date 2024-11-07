Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.340.08-23.53-275.000.430.310.410.290.280.20

