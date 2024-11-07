Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.08 325 OPM %-23.53-275.00 -PBDT0.430.31 39 PBT0.410.29 41 NP0.280.20 40

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

