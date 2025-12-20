Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Dec 20 2025
Emmvee Energy commissions 2.5 GW solar module line at Bengaluru factory

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy has commenced operation of its 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory located in Sulibele, Hoskete Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka, (Unit VI), today, i.e., 20 December 2025.

Pursuant to the above commissioning, the Company's aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity now stands increased to 10.3 GW.

Dec 20 2025

