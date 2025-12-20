Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33 crore from one of the leading companies in the solar PV module manufacturing space.

The order entails the manufacturing, supply and installation of modular cleanroom partition systems, including doors, HVAC systems and allied accessories. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 30 April 2026.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 33,00,06,870, excluding applicable taxes and levies.

The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. Further, the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.