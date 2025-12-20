Fortis Healthcare expands presence in Bengaluru with acquisition of TMI Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, International Hospital on 19 December 2025 has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of TMI Healthcare (primarily comprises hospital operations) through a share purchase agreement and acquisition of the underlying hospital land and building, and the adjacent land thereto (Proposed Transaction).

The acquisition will enable the company to expand, scale up and deliver quality healthcare services to patients in Bengaluru.

TMI Healthcare comprises the People Tree Hospital, Yeshwanthpur and two identified facilities (People Tree Hospital, Raghavendra and People Tree Hospital, Meenakshi). As part of the transaction to acquire 100% equity stake in TMI Healthcare; the above identified facilities would be carved out from TMI Healthcare prior to transaction closure.