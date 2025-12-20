PDS appoints Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing

PDS has announced strengthening of its manufacturing leadership with appointment of Abhishek Nawani as CEO - Manufacturing. He will be responsible for customer engagement, growth initiatives, and overall P&L responsibility for the manufacturing segment. Abhishek has been associated with PDS for the past four years and brings nearly three decades of experience in global apparel sourcing and manufacturing operations across India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Egypt. Prior to joining PDS, he held senior leadership roles at PVH, where he led sourcing offices in Egypt, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as part of the global supply chain team. He has also worked with JMS Group and Busana Apparel Group, further strengthening his deep, on-ground expertise across manufacturing operations.

