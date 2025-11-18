Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 217.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 41.64 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages rose 217.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 41.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.6440.013.653.121.631.331.050.730.730.23

