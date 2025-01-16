EMS receives order worth Rs 105 cr from Deltabulk Shipping India

For development and O&M of multimodal logistics park in Sindi, Nagpur

EMS has receipt the Letter of Award for development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) from Deltabulk Shipping India at Nagpur at Sindi in Wardha District through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The project is part of PM Gati ShaktiNational Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

As part of this, NHAI has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur), a SPV of DeltaBulk Shipping India.

The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs. 105.08 crore.

