EMS rises after bagging order worth Rs 105-cr from Deltabulk shipping

EMS added 3.26% to Rs 825.65 after the company has received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 105.08 crore from Deltabulk Shipping India to develop Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP).

The contract includes development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Sindi, Nagpur, Maharashtra under design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) Basis.

The said project is part of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. As part of this, NHAI has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur), a SPV of DeltaBulk Shipping India.

The said order will be completed within 8 months.

EMS is a multi-disciplinary EPC company, headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.7% to Rs 49.65 crore on 10.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News