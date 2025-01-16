Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 151, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.86% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 1.89% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23987.95, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

