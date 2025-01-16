India welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement

The Indian government has welcomed the recent agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed its satisfaction with the agreement, stating that it will facilitate the safe and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Ministry reiterated India's consistent calls for the release of all hostages, the establishment of a ceasefire, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict.

This agreement marks a significant step towards de-escalation in the region and provides a crucial opportunity for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

