Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Encore Business System reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Encore Business System reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.710 0 OPM %11.270 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.060 0 NP0.060 0

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

