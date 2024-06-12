Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index rising 160.34 points or 1.29% at 12603.49 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.91%), Castrol India Ltd (up 2.77%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.51%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.15%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil India Ltd (up 2.1%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.84%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.81%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.74%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.73%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.59%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 468.75 or 0.94% at 50175.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.42 points or 0.75% at 15289.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.05 points or 0.46% at 23372.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 331.75 points or 0.43% at 76788.34.

On BSE,2501 shares were trading in green, 693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News