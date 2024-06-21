Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy shares slide

Energy shares slide

Jun 21 2024
Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Energy index falling 104.64 points or 0.83% at 12495.43 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 3.81%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.83%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.95%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.58%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.54%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.52%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.33%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.27%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.17%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 4.08%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.31%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.11%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 182.12 or 0.35% at 52088.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.11 points or 0.06% at 15706.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.5 points or 0.39% at 23475.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 368.03 points or 0.48% at 77110.9.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

