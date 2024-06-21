Godrej Industries update on proposed NCD issuance to raise Rs 500 cr

Godrej Industries on 21 June 2024 has approved the Key Information Document (KID) for issuance of up to 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having Face Value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis as below:

25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over subscription of 25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 250 crore, collectively aggregating up to 50,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

