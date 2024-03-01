Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 215.78 points or 1.8% at 12223.8 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 5.73%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.96%),Castrol India Ltd (up 3.31%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.26%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.77%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.65%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.19%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.18%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.69%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.79 or 0.76% at 73048.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 179.05 points or 0.81% at 22161.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 390.63 points or 0.86% at 45615.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.89 points or 0.51% at 13471.26.

On BSE,2419 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

