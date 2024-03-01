Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Slips 6.56%

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has lost 4.93% over last one month compared to 3.47% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.61% rise in the SENSEX

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd fell 6.56% today to trade at Rs 742.95. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.26% to quote at 34987.8. The index is up 3.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd decreased 1.81% and Ajanta Pharma Ltd lost 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 61.46 % over last one year compared to the 23.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 28920 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 909 on 13 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 412 on 06 Apr 2023.

