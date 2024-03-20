Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 43.84 points or 0.38% at 11498.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 4.96%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.85%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.72%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.35%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.1%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.85%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.71%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.64%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 3.4%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.49%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.52%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.23 or 0.28% at 72213.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.2% at 21860.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 107.02 points or 0.26% at 41438.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.94 points or 0.26% at 12773.34.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News