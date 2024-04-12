Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atam Valves Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd and Krystal Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2024.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1202 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6015 shares in the past one month.

Atam Valves Ltd soared 16.57% to Rs 221.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4879 shares in the past one month.

Ashiana Housing Ltd spiked 14.35% to Rs 348.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7713 shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd gained 12.05% to Rs 246.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd spurt 11.08% to Rs 947.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

