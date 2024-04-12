Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital allots 1,800 NCDs on private placement

Paisalo Digital allots 1,800 NCDs on private placement

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Paisalo Digital said that its operations and finance committee of board of directors has allotted 1,800 non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement.

The NBFC has allotted 1,800 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs with face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

The interest rate offered for the NCDs is 9.95% per annum.

Out of total NCDs, 1,200 NCDs wil mature on 12 July 2025 while remaining 600 NCDs will mature on 10 October 2025.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Paisalo Digital slipped 3.53% to Rs 82.97 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

